There’s no doubt Ted Vigil has an uncanny resemblance to John Denver. Steve Weisberg, Denver’s lead guitarist for four years, can attest to that.

Weisberg, who’s also toured with Vigil on occasion has said that there were times during John Denver tributes when he looked across the stage at Vigil and felt like he was having a flashback to the 1970s.

Vigil — who could be Denver’s identical twin — is bringing his acclaimed John Denver tribute back to the Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts for a sold-out encore presentation Friday, April 14. According to Arts Director Dan Heerts, that first appearance back in 2013 was one of the Heider Center’s most well-received performances and sold out.

According to Vigil, the show has changed since 2013, becoming more interactive. Plus, he’s added musician Amy Daves.

“The show is more dynamic,” Vigil said. “She’s a fantastic fiddle player and really active on stage. We’ll probably do two 45-50-minute sets.”

For John Denver fans, the show provides a joyful visit to the past. Vigil said he averages 30 states and 100 gigs a year. The show is even popular in Australia — he’ll be doing a month of shows there later this year.

Vigil is aware of the criticism tribute artists sometime get, but he explains himself this way: “Using somebody’s image to make a living seems not right to some people, but I find most people are really inspired and really glad because they miss John and his music — it brings back lots of happy memories for them.”

He insists he’s not a “note for note” impersonator.

"I don’t try to sound exactly like him because I have my own voice,” Vigil said, “but I try to get close because it’s a good experience for people.”

Vigil never imagined himself doing John Denver tributes. Growing up in the Seattle area, he was in rock bands and did the bar scene. He even drove a truck for the state of Washington for five years. Then, in 2006, he entered a talent contest in Laughlin, Nevada.

Noting his resemblance to the Colorado singer, other contestants starting calling him “Denver” and suggested he sing a John Denver song. He tried “Rocky Mountain High” and won the contest.

Afterward, Vigil noticed “this guy holding his chest with tears going down his face. He had worked with John and he said, ‘You know, you could do this. You could do a tribute, and it would be a great thing because a lot of people miss John.’”

Vigil decided to give it a try.

“I gave it a shot and it just took off — I couldn’t stop it!" Vigil said with a laugh.

Besides being the song that won him that fateful talent contest, “Rocky Mountain High” has a special resonance for Vigil. He is an adoptee and his birth mother was from Colorado.

“The first time I went to Colorado I really sensed that this was home,” Vigil said. “I could feel it in my soul and singing that song just brought up those emotions.”