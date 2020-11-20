Kriskindlmarkt returns to Sparta’s downtown

The 6th annual Kriskindlmarkt, a traditional outdoor European-style market, will be held in downtown Sparta for three consecutive weekends -- November 27 and 28, December 4 and 5, and December 11 and 12.

Friday hours are 4-8 p.m. and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The sights, smells, and sounds of the season fill the air throughout Sparta’s downtown Water Street, Mueller Square, and the newly added huts down by the Love Lock Bridge. There will be holiday shopping, traditional German food, cinnamon glazed roasted nuts, holiday cookies and bake sale treats, hot apple cider, beer and glühwein, and live entertainment.

Local artisan crafters, nonprofit organizations, and service groups staff the chalet-style booths that make up the Kriskindlmarkt. Vendors change daily – sometimes twice daily – providing a wide variety of shopping opportunities.

An opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, November 27 beginning at 4 p.m.at Mueller Square.

Entertainment will be ongoing throughout the event. The Sparta Area Theatre and Arts Guilt (SATAG) will be caroling and appearing as “The Silent Monks” performing the Hallelujah Chorus each Friday at 7 PM and each Saturday at 6 p.m.