LA CRESCENT — Vetsch Park in La Crescent, like many parks in eastern Minnesota, has seen an increase in the spread of Garlic Mustard, an invasive exotic species. A plant becomes classified as invasive when the state Department of Natural Resources determines that a nonnative plant species causes “economic or environmental harm or harm to human health.”

Garlic mustard starts growing in the early spring and tends to thrive in the shade of forests. As the garlic mustard spreads it crowds out native plants. Ultimately, you may see large patches of the plants on the forest floor. In its second year, garlic mustard produces blooms with small white flowers, and then goes to seed. These tiny seeds are easily carried by the wind or water. The DNR notes that garlic mustard also produces chemicals that “inhibit the growth of other plants and beneficial fungi that help trees grow.”

As Ruth Nissen, chair of the Natural Resources Advisory Group reflects, “La Crescent is very lucky to have such an accessible natural area like Vetsch Park/Stony Point, it is important to continually monitor the health of the forest to reduce the impact of invasive species.”

In 2022, the La Crescent Park and Recreation plan was updated and cited the need to address invasives, including garlic mustard, within the city parks. Garlic mustard can be controlled with herbicides or by hand-pulling. The city, guided by its Natural Resources Advisory Group, is launching a multi-year effort to hand-pull this invasive plant in order to limit damage that might be caused by spraying. This spring you may see crews systematically pulling garlic mustard before it blooms, and following state guidelines for its disposal. It should be noted that any removal of plant material from a public park must be completed with the knowledge and supervision by city employees.

Want to help? A work day to pull garlic mustard is currently planned for Saturday, April 22, beginning at 10 a.m., weather permitting. If you would like to volunteer, contact NRAG member Marge Loch-Wouters at lochwouters@gmail.com for important information and to receive the City of La Crescent Volunteer Waiver. And when you are enjoying any of our city parks, be sure to clean off your footwear to avoid carrying tiny seeds elsewhere!

For more information about invasive plants, go to www.dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/terrestrial/index.html.