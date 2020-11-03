La Crosse area state Assembly races live updates: Billings and Doyle secure re-elections

Two Democratic state Assembly incumbents will stay in office after final tallies early Wednesday morning show them with victories.

Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, beat out two opponents, earning 52.42% of the vote against Kevin Hoyer, R-West Salem and Leroy Brown, I-West Salem.

"Today we went to the polls as Democrats and Republicans, and tomorrow we have to wake up as Americans. And we must join together to fight to overcome the challenges of the pandemic," a spokesperson for Doyle said in a statement after the win, quoting a recent campaign ad.

Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, also secured her re-election to a sixth term, beating challenger Jerome Gundersen, R-La Crosse by nearly 9,500 votes.

"I am excited by the opportunity to continue to serve in the state Assembly for the next two years and work on issues important to our community," Billings said in a statement early Wednesday morning.

Both Doyle and Billings have held their seats since 2011.

The race for Assembly 96 is nearing a final tally, with one of its three counties reporting final numbers. Young Democrat newcomer, Josefine Jaynes, has trailed most of the night.

Here are tallies from the key Assembly races in the area: