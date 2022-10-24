La Crosse community group to help Ukrainians fleeing war

A newly formed La Crosse community group is opening its arms and resources to help Ukrainians who are fleeing war come to La Crosse.

The La Crosse Welcome Circle (LCW) was formed by seven community members to assist Ukrainian newcomers who want to settle in La Crosse in navigating government programs, social services, finding jobs and housing. One member of the group is a local Ukrainian woman and business owner; the organization said they feel “lucky” to have her guidance and knowledge.

“Our hope is to make the transition to a safe place as easy as possible,” said Jan Gallagher, a member of the Welcome Circle. “We're hoping to provide that local knowledge and also just simply a friendship circle; people who live here who can really warmly greet them and look for ways to smooth the way.”

La Crosse Welcome Circle is a subsidiary group of HIAS, a nonprofit group that provides humanitarian aid to refugees in the U.S. There are dozens of “welcome circles” across the country, initially started to assist Afghan refugees last year.

Current federal policy allows Ukrainians who are leaving their country due to the war to stay for up to two years as “humanitarian parolees” under the Uniting for Ukraine program. Coming to the U.S. through this pathway requires support from a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or other legally-residing individual or sponsor – including representatives of non-governmental organizations.

“This becomes very much a grassroots and personal and private community based effort in each of the cities,” said Rabbi Brian Serle, member of La Crosse Welcome Circle.

The La Crosse Welcome Circle is looking toward the community primarily with support for sponsorship, assistance with housing for the newcomers and monetary donations. The Welcome Circle is partnering with Couleecap, Inc. to facilitate donations that can be tax deductible and audited.

The group recognizes that La Crosse is facing an affordable housing shortage so they are relying on community members and volunteers to help find available housing. Serle said that some volunteers are offering up Airbnbs that they own.

So far, the LCW is expecting six Ukrainian newcomers at the beginning of November. They have already secured housing for these two families through a donor.

“We just want to enthusiastically involve the community and continue the tradition here in La Crosse of being a welcoming community for new groups that are in need, that are fleeing persecution or are here actually fleeing war and need a new start,” said Maureen Freedland, a member of the Welcome Circle and County Board Supervisor.

The organization is not relying on city or county support, according to Freedland. However they have developed a relationship with La Crosse County Human Services, who are ready to help the Ukrainian newcomers get accommodated with social services when the time comes.