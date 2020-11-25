La Crosse community scrambles to help homeless during winter pandemic months

But others said that some who used the Econo Lodge shelter saw its success and were discouraged to divert from it.

“It gave them dignity of choice, something that they don’t have a lot of when they’re homeless,” McDermid said, describing how some clients were successful with sobriety while in the hotel even though there were not restrictions or punishments against drinking.

“You’re either, you’re in shelter and you’re following all of the rules, or you get to be outside, and we offered that different space that really respected people’s choices, and because of that, they trusted us,” said McDermid, who said it was not a dig at existing shelters, but a newfound viewpoint the hotel provided.

Still, with all possible deterrents aside, many emphasized that using shelters is optional, and that certain restrictions, especially during the pandemic, are in place to keep the space safe.

“There’s room nightly in the shelters. They are under capacity right now. And people are choosing not to go to shelter,” Gregerson said. “So demand for shelter is down, yet we have a lot of people sleeping in the parks in encampments.”