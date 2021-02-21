La Crosse County Board fails to appoint members to new committee over concerns on rural-urban divide

But how much it would cost to staff the hotel was unknown, officials said, as were exactly how many people were being served by the shelter, though it was estimated to be about 50.

“I wish we had a little more info to go on. We’re certainly wanting to help and getting this situation resolved but it’s seems like we could have had maybe a little more statistics to go on,” said supervisor Pam Viner.

Other supervisors were concerned that the money and amount of rooms rented could be not as useful as the weeks go on and cases are likely to decline in the area, but officials familiar with the shelters said they felt confident the rented space will be well-utilized.

“Obviously the Econo Lodge is putting themselves out by housing people, this affects their business, so for us I think we feel a certain gratitude towards them,” Klekamp said, who said she was “confident” the rooms will be used through April 15.

“If anything, there might be a concern that there won’t be enough space, but I think the rooms will be full,” she said.