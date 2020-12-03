 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse County board looks to fill vacant seat
0 comments
top story

La Crosse County board looks to fill vacant seat

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors will likely appoint a new member in the new year after a current supervisor plans to resign.

Over employment conflicts, District 22 supervisor Joe Kovacevich's resignation is pending, according to a release from the county, and officials are seeking to appoint a replacement by January 11, 2021.

Individuals who are 18 years or older and will be a resident of the county's 22nd District — which encompasses parts of the village of Holmen and town of Holland — by the appointment date are eligible to apply.

Monica Kruse

Kruse

Those interested should submit a letter of intent to the La Crosse County clerk's office by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18.

Interviews of applicants will then follow over the week of January 4, 2021.

After applicants are interviewed, county board chair, Monica Kruse, will make a recommendation before the board for approval.

Kovacevich was first elected in April 2020, and has been a resident of Holmen since 2001. He currently serves on the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

COVID-19 tests in Tomah Dec. 3

Monroe County Health Department and Emergency Management are partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard and the city of Tomah to host anothe…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News