La Crosse County board looks to fill vacant seat

The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors will likely appoint a new member in the new year after a current supervisor plans to resign.

Over employment conflicts, District 22 supervisor Joe Kovacevich's resignation is pending, according to a release from the county, and officials are seeking to appoint a replacement by January 11, 2021.

Individuals who are 18 years or older and will be a resident of the county's 22nd District — which encompasses parts of the village of Holmen and town of Holland — by the appointment date are eligible to apply.

Those interested should submit a letter of intent to the La Crosse County clerk's office by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18.

Interviews of applicants will then follow over the week of January 4, 2021.

After applicants are interviewed, county board chair, Monica Kruse, will make a recommendation before the board for approval.

Kovacevich was first elected in April 2020, and has been a resident of Holmen since 2001. He currently serves on the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.