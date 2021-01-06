La Crosse County Democratic Party names Garcia as new chair for 2021

The La Crosse County Democratic Party has named a new leader for 2021.

The group tapped William Garcia, an educator at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, teacher's union member, local theatre bug and longtime active Democrat, to serve as spokesperson for the group.

Garcia said he's been active in Democratic campaigns since he was a teenager, but was inspired to "deepen" his involvement after President Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

"I swore I would do everything in my power to make Trump a one-term president," Garcia wrote to the group in a newsletter this month.

Garcia teaches college writing and English literature at UW-L, and has worked in public education as an English teacher in Texas, Michigan and India.

He's a member of the American Federation of Teachers Union Local 6502, and spends free time directing or acting with the La Crosse Community Theatre.

After moving to La Crosse 2018, Garcia joined the LCDP and volunteered for Gov. Tony Evers' campaign that same year. He later launched the "Elizabeth Warren for La Crosse" group during the Democratic presidential primaries, and most recently phone banked for President-elect Joe Biden and newly elected state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska.