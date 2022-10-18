La Crosse County launches community event grant fund, nonprofits able to apply for up to $10k

Community events and festivals are integral to La Crosse culture. Nonprofit organizations who manage these community events – and were negatively impacted by covid-19 – are eligible to apply for support funding from La Crosse County.

The county is officially accepting applications for a new program that will distribute grants of up to $10,000 to support community events and festivals. “The goal is to ensure those events remain strong and sustainable,” the press release stated.

In September, the county reserved $90,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for this program. The La Crosse County Board’s Executive Committee will rank applicants and pick the most deserving grantees.

“This funding will support local organizations that add to the vibrancy of our community,” said Monica Kruse, County Board Chair. “We want to make sure those organizations and the events they support emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”

Applications are due by Jan. 31, 2023. A link to the application can be found here. Questions about the program can be directed to etimmons@lacrossecounty.org.