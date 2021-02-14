La Crosse County officials update hazard response plan, which now includes climate change

The plan found that as of February 2020, 21 properties in the county had two or more flood insurance claims of at least $1,000, known as repetitive loss structures.

Existing flooding mitigation projects include Pammel Creek and the floodplain relief program through the city, but other ideas for future mitigation include raising structures and roads, buyouts, new construction techniques, limiting development in floodplains, and encouraging local municipalities to create before and after plans in the event of a flood.

Tornadoes remained a high threat for the county, and have occurred at steady rates since the 1950s, with 17 recorded in the county between 1950 and 2018.

According to the report, the county is likely to experience one tornado roughly every five years that would cause around $2.6 million in property damage.

Thunder, ice and snow storms, as well as extreme cold, are often expected events for Wisconsin and La Crosse County, with two snow storms of more than six inches likely every year.

A blizzard is considered a low threat to the region, and the report differentiates it from a heavy snow storm based on wind, requiring at least 35 miles per hour of sustained wind accompanied with heavy snow or drifts.