La Crosse County officials update hazard response plan, which now includes climate change

La Crosse County officials approved an updated hazard response plan last week that outlines the risk, response and prevention of a number of different natural disasters and other events the county could face.
The La Crosse County Judiciary & Law Committee approved the 2020-24 plan, which is updated every four years. This newest update only made minor changes, but does now include a section on climate change, which wasn’t part of the previous plan.
The types of risk assessed and prepared for in the study include severe weather, natural disasters, pandemics, agriculture- and railroad-related events, and climate change.
New to the quadrennial county plan is an assessment of railroad accidents, a threat level for pandemics, and the section on climate change — though unlike the other risks assessed, climate change does not include a threat level, instead showing an outlook of its impact over the next 50 years.
The plan is coordinated by the Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission in partnership with La Crosse County Board of Supervisors, Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and is largely paid for by a grant from FEMA.
Representatives from all corners of the county — mayors and chairs, police and fire officials — weigh-in for the report, most distinctly through a survey that helps assess the risk levels for each event.
All municipalities responded to the risk assessment survey, and 11 of the 18 responded to a survey about ongoing mitigation projects in some way.
Of the risks assessed in the plan, flooding, thunderstorms, tornadoes or heavy winds, heavy snowfalls, ice storms and extreme cold were considered high threats for the county.
All six of these hazards were also listed as high threats in the previous plan, levels which are determined based on historical rates, potential impact to the community, probability and the concern presented by local officials.
Flooding, possibly one of the most prevalent natural disasters facing the La Crosse area, has increased in the area over the decades, the study showed, with just two major floods in the 1960s, compared with 29 in the 2000s.
Specifically, La Crosse County has had 45 flooding events between 2000 and 2018, compared with six from 1960 to 90.
The study found that overwhelmingly, the city of La Crosse had the largest amount of land in the 100-year floodplain, with 1,178 parcels valued at about $34 million in the zone, consisting of mostly residential structures.
Of the 1,411 total parcels in La Crosse County that reside in the 100-year floodplain, the next largest municipalities in that zone were the towns of Campbell and Onalaska with a little under 80 parcels each.
The plan found that as of February 2020, 21 properties in the county had two or more flood insurance claims of at least $1,000, known as repetitive loss structures.
Existing flooding mitigation projects include Pammel Creek and the floodplain relief program through the city, but other ideas for future mitigation include raising structures and roads, buyouts, new construction techniques, limiting development in floodplains, and encouraging local municipalities to create before and after plans in the event of a flood.
Tornadoes remained a high threat for the county, and have occurred at steady rates since the 1950s, with 17 recorded in the county between 1950 and 2018.
According to the report, the county is likely to experience one tornado roughly every five years that would cause around $2.6 million in property damage.
Thunder, ice and snow storms, as well as extreme cold, are often expected events for Wisconsin and La Crosse County, with two snow storms of more than six inches likely every year.
A blizzard is considered a low threat to the region, and the report differentiates it from a heavy snow storm based on wind, requiring at least 35 miles per hour of sustained wind accompanied with heavy snow or drifts.
Only one proper blizzard has been recorded for the county in November 1996, and the event was reassessed as a low threat for the region though it was a moderate threat in the previous plan.
Four of the risks were considered a moderate or medium threat for the county, including a pandemic or flu outbreak, hail storms — previously a high threat — lightning and extreme heat.
It’s important to note that only data up to 2018 is included in the newest hazard response plan, and therefore does not take the COVID-19 pandemic into account, though it does state the planning for a pandemic or flu outbreak “is not a matter of if ... but when.”
This same warning was included in the previous four-year plan for a pandemic, though the 2015-2019 plan did not include an assessed threat level.
But in both of the most recent plans, a response of social distancing, relevant quarantining, school closures, hand washing and more — largely utilized during the current pandemic — were outlined, proof of a longstanding readiness for such an event.
Other hazard risks such as earthquakes, sinkholes, dam failures, landslides, wildfires and railroad accidents, among others, were considered a low threat for the county.
A new section for La Crosse County’s multi-hazard response plan covered climate change, and while it did not include a threat level like it did for other risks, it instead outlined that the crisis will cause more severe weather and increased temperatures.
Specifically, over the next 25 years, the plan outlines that temperatures will increase by more than six degrees, largely in the winter, there will be fewer below-zero nights, more above-90 days.
In addition, it will likely bring more precipitation, especially severe events, and less snow cover accompanied with deeper frost and more frequent freeze-thaw cycles.
This of course has a number of different impacts for the community, including increased flooding, air pollution, extreme heat waves, an increase in disease-carrying insects and effects on the agriculture industry.
Mitigation ideas for the climate crisis in La Crosse County highlighted in the plan include increased energy efficiency and renewable energy sources, encouraged biking and walking, protection of natural resources, including developing plans for bluff stability and protection from erosion, and increased control of stormwater runoff.
In addition to risk assessments in the report were goals and mitigation projects for both the county as a whole and each city, village and town to adopt with the plan.
No officials at Tuesday’s committee meeting pointed to any of the projects as concerning, which ranged from infrastructure improvements to purchasing fans for the elderly during heat waves. Each municipality will need to evaluate projects and approve the plan.
The city of La Crosse specifically has been tasked with a number of actions, some of them ongoing, but new projects include a feasibility study on green infrastructure, developing a redevelopment initiative within neighborhoods for elevating structures, and planning and implementing constructed wetlands.
The report also looked at the growth of La Crosse County, from population to jobs.
The county population grew by 3% from 2010-2017, adding 2,994 new residents, and it gained about 480 square miles of new land and water.
Overall, La Crosse County added about 4% more housing units, about 12,000 more available units for residents.
But some individual municipalities saw a decline, including the city of La Crosse, which lost 380 units between 2010-2017, a 2% decrease, compared to the neighboring city of Onalaska, which increased its housing units by 11%, adding 799 total units.
Employment did grow in the county between 2010 and 2016, but at a slower rate than the state and nation.
Specifically, the county increased jobs by about 1.8%, with jobs in public administration, education, finance, real estate and insurance increasing, but jobs in construction, agriculture and waste management decreasing.
Developed land in 2011-2018 continued to be dominated by agriculture, with about 35% of the county’s total land being used for farming, though it was on the decline.
The most new developments in the counties were in cities and villages, with the village of Holmen among the largest growing populations.
This report will next go to the county Executive Committee on Wednesday morning, and to the full board next week for final approval.