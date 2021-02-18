La Crosse County supervisor suggests ethics review over administrator social media comments

A La Crosse County supervisor has suggested a review of a Facebook comment that the lead county official may have made in recent days over the death of a top conservative figure.

County Administrator Steve O'Malley appears to have made a comment on a Tribune Facebook post sharing the story of the death of Rush Limbaugh, a controversial and conservative radio talk show host.

"How sad that this hatred has escaped this existence for ever. If I believed in hell it would be the most deserving place for the likes of him. He never loved anything but hatred, racism and disrespect. Good riddence," it appears O'Malley said in the comment.

O'Malley has not responded to the Tribune's request to confirm and comment on the social media post.

At the end of board's lengthy Thursday night meeting, supervisor Jack Pogreba, suggested as a future agenda item to look into the comment, mentioning a legal or ethics review.

"I'm sure a lot of you supervisors have received several emails like I have and phone calls about our administrator and comments he's made in the past couple days. I don't know if that's something the Executive Committee should be looking at or some ethics situations," Pogreba said, "but I'm looking for legal counsel to look into that further."