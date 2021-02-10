La Crosse County vaccine rollout deterred by supply

Despite the short supply, local health officials have been able to carefully pull six doses out of a single vial, rather than the expected five, to help stretch supplies, and were able to inoculate 113 individuals Friday.

But still, other hurdles in the process are appearing.

Just earlier on Tuesday, Rombalski recalled, one of the community's private vaccinators found themselves with 100 unused doses. But officials are now working to administer those shots to members of the public currently on the waiting list.

"I made the call that we were going to shift our resources to address this immediately, in order to make sure that those 100 doses get into the arms of individuals in our community that have been sitting in the jotform, waiting to be vaccinated," Rombalski said.

But some help is on the way, Rombalski said in her update, including a new system to order vaccines two weeks in advance through the state, and a federal program just approved to make pharmacies eligible to inoculate.

In Wisconsin, the initial designated pharmacy for the program will start with a select few of Walgreens that will receive small allocations of the vaccine, but it will soon snowball into larger relief.