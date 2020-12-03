La Crosse hotels, entertainment venues receive more than $1.2 million in state COVID relief

Lodging and live entertainment groups in La Crosse have received more than $1.2 million in relief funding from the state, Gov. Tony Evers' office announced Thursday.
Supporting two industries that have been among the hardest hit during the pandemic — 14 lodging groups in La Crosse received a total of $431,200 and eight live music and entertainment venues received a total of $848,498 from the state.
The awards are part of two grant programs that sent $15 million to entertainment and more than $18 million to lodging groups.
Among those in La Crosse that received the grants were Country Boom music festival, which received $246,732 after postponing this year's outdoor music event because of the pandemic.
The La Crosse Center also received $196,317 after experiencing major loss this year, on top of being in the midst of rounding out its expansion project.
The La Crosse Performing Arts Center and the Pump House were also among those awarded grants, as was Shenanigans, an adult sports bar and arcade on La Crosse's North Side, which received the largest grant of nearly $350,000.
"We know large gatherings of people in small spaces can be a catalyst for spread, which is why our folks in the live music and entertainment industry have been doing their part to help keep their communities and people safe," Evers said in a statement.
"These changes haven't been easy, but these venues have worked to be good partners throughout this process," he added. "We hope these funds can provide critical support and stabilization to help them get through until we can all gather safely and enjoy entertainment together again."
Entertainment facilities that were awarded grants were eligible of up to $500,000 or 25% of 2019 ticket or event sales, or whichever was less, and grants were pro-rated.
The Charmant Hotel in downtown La Crosse received a grant for $23,450, among other notable lodging groups in the area such as Pearl Street Enterprises and the La Crosse Hotel Group.
The largest lodging grant in La Crosse was awarded to RLH Associates, which owns and operates a slew of hotel chains, including America's Best Value Inn.
"The folks in our hotel and lodging industry have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as folks have reduced their travel this year to help stop the spread of the virus," Evers said in his statement.
"The tourism industry will be core to our state's economic bounce back, and these funds will help provide some economic stabilization," he said.
In the loding grant announcement, officials said that without funding relief, nearly half of Wisconsin hotel and lodging facilities will close within six months.
Each grant recipient was awarded approximately $350 per eligible room in the state.
Other area groups that received grants include the Omni-Center in Onalaska, which received nearly $81,000, and the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center in West Salem, with $120,353.
Both grant programs use funding from the CARES Act.
