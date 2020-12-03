La Crosse hotels, entertainment venues receive more than $1.2 million in state COVID relief

"These changes haven't been easy, but these venues have worked to be good partners throughout this process," he added. "We hope these funds can provide critical support and stabilization to help them get through until we can all gather safely and enjoy entertainment together again."

Entertainment facilities that were awarded grants were eligible of up to $500,000 or 25% of 2019 ticket or event sales, or whichever was less, and grants were pro-rated.

The Charmant Hotel in downtown La Crosse received a grant for $23,450, among other notable lodging groups in the area such as Pearl Street Enterprises and the La Crosse Hotel Group.

The largest lodging grant in La Crosse was awarded to RLH Associates, which owns and operates a slew of hotel chains, including America's Best Value Inn.

"The folks in our hotel and lodging industry have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as folks have reduced their travel this year to help stop the spread of the virus," Evers said in his statement.

"The tourism industry will be core to our state's economic bounce back, and these funds will help provide some economic stabilization," he said.