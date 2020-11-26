La Crosse nonprofits still providing vital services as they struggle to stay afloat

Furlano said that through the Blue Stars, he's seen firsthand how difficult the pandemic has been for young adults, who he said are feeling isolated, especially musically — which he said brings the broader community a lot of joy — and that they're feeling a virtual fatigue.

"They are clambering for human interaction, to do things with their friends, do things with their peers again," Furlano said.

"So we're offering whatever support we can, to try to keep people engaged, not just with the Blue Stars, but with each other, and that they have friends, they have other people going through the same issues and problems," he said.

And at the St. Clare free clinic, where in the last month alone staff has helped uncover "undiagnosed chronic conditions far and wide," they've also been tackling COVID screening, testing and treatment to people who don't typically have ample access to health care.

"It's really so important for us right now to remain open and to thrive, because if we were to just shut down temporarily, that puts so much pressure on Mayo and Gundersen, and they're already bursting at the seams," Larsen said.

And even through their own battles, these nonprofits are hopeful the community extends a helpful hand to all those struggling this year.