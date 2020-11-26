La Crosse nonprofits still providing vital services as they struggle to stay afloat

Since mid-March, the typically colorful, interactive and vibrant Children's Museum of La Crosse has had its doors closed because of the pandemic, leaving a dark spot on its block in Downtown La Crosse.
"For us it's been better to just really hunker down and kind of go dark," said Anne Snow, executive director of the museum.
"We're a business that needs numbers to make it go. It costs a lot to be open, so to be open at a reduced capacity means we would just burn through our reserves faster," she said.
It's the same for so many other nonprofits in the community, now stuck burning through reserve funds just to make sure they're still standing when life returns to normal.
"Many nonprofits, especially smaller nonprofits who rely on revenue from fundraising events, or ticket sales or membership fees, you know, they're place-based, they need people in groups to be able to deliver their mission and recoup revenue," said Jamie Schloegel of the La Crosse Community Foundation.
"That just wasn't possible during this pandemic and the safer at home mandates. So we knew we needed to do something to help those nonprofits to just keep their doors open," she said.
The Community Foundation has announced a new round of Emergency Survival Grants, a program launched in the beginning of the pandemic to help groups stay afloat.
The group has awarded nearly $220,000 to 14 different groups vital to the community that need help keeping the lights on while waiting out the storm.
Vital nonprofits adapt to pandemic
Since closing on March 17, the Children's Museum had to lay off a majority of its staff, and although they tried to offer virtual programs at first, they found there were so many virtual options out there and decided to conserve resources and wait it out, now with the help of the $30,000 grant from the Foundation.
Snow said the saddest call the museum has gotten from a member since they've closed has been from a mom who sent a video of her son who was crying asking when he could go back to the museum and ride the firetruck.
"It just breaks our heart," she said. "We truly miss all those smiling faces, we miss our member families. To walk into this dark, quiet museum every day, it's tough. I've been walking into this museum for 21 years now. It's hard."
At The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection, it's a nearly similar situation, and operations have been altered to offer only virtual resources — aside from their clothing closet, which is open on Saturdays and is crucial in winter months.
"There are so many people I've heard from who just can't wait to get back here," said Alesha Schandelmeier, the group's executive director. "So I really foresee it being a wonderful day, where we have people stopping in just to say hi and have access to that."
"Normally The Center is just so completely full of life, and a warm, accepting atmosphere, and right now it's kind of sterile and cold without all the people here. Because people are what make it The Center," she said.
For a local drum and bugle corps dedicated to shaping young adults, regular operations have stopped and they've instead shifted gears to use their resources to help the community.
"We've pretty much had to shut things down completely in terms of our programming. What we do is highly dependent on people being able to gather in one place, and obviously singing and playing instruments," said Brad Furlano, the executive director of Blue Stars, Performing Arts for Youth Inc.
Since the group, which brings in around 165 young adults from all over the country and globe to participate in its music program, has halted its traditional operations, they've instead donated the personal protective equipment and food they had prepared for their season to local groups in-need.
They've also spent the summer volunteering to deliver meals and school supplies where needed.
"We are finding places where we can help in the community, where we can deploy our vehicles and assets in service to others. That's what we've been focused on while we wait for this to pass," Furlano said.
Others are battling a unique set of hurdles as they try to stay afloat.
The St. Clare Health Mission group, whose free clinic in La Crosse has adapted to still offer essential medical service to underserved communities with new restrictions, has also been battling higher overhead costs and fewer donations.
"It's been really challenging. We serve a very large population of chronic condition patients," said Jason Larsen, executive director of St. Clare Health Mission Inc.
"Some people come to the clinic once every couple years, just like a lot of us," he said. "But for poor, uninsured community members that have, say, Type 2 diabetes, or hypertension, heart issues, asthma, COPD — they rely on our clinic and our pharmacy monthly."
The clinic has had to transition primary to tele-health operations and is now supplying patients with 90 days worth of medications instead of the typical 30-day supply to cut down on visits, which has increased costs for the clinic dramatically.
St. Clare is a free clinic that serves a large hispanic immigrant community in the area, as well as those without health insurance, those under the poverty line and other marginalized groups, which means outreach is a big part of their operation costs as well.
"A lot of those folks just thought we were closed. Because the major health systems really shrunk operations for a while, so during that period, they assumed we were closed, but we were not," Larsen said.
"And so we reached out to folks that needed heart medication, or diabetic medication or COPD medication, we heard from them, who said, 'Oh I thought you guys were closed,'" he said.
These new battles have worn the groups thin, and as most of them reported seeing fewer donations, these grants are a lifeline they've been waiting for, they said.
"It's not just a boost financially, it's a boost psychologically, it's a boost emotionally — it's that support from the community that says to us, you're important and we value you," Snow said of the grant for the museum.
"It was just a great day here to get that call and know that the reserves that we're watching go down every month is gonna be replenished some," she said. "It's a positive thing, in months and months of negative."
The St. Clare free clinic will use its $25,000 grant to cover the higher pharmaceutical costs it has endured, pay for things like gas cards for folks who have to wait in their car to receive care, and to increase staffing.
At The Center and the Children's Museum, the grant money will be used to maintain reserves so they can open their doors when it's finally safe.
And for the Blue Stars, the $10,000 grant will allow them to maintain the services they've been offering the community and their members throughout the pandemic, and hopefully help "springboard" the group into the next season.
"These funds, they're really a lifeline as we try to just keep our head above water until we can get back to a more normalized situation," Furlano said.
Vital support needed for vital community services
Still, leaders in the community are nervous that there's not a clear light at the end of the tunnel for many of these groups, and are urging the community to think of them as we head into the giving season.
"The need is not going away anytime soon," Schloegel said.
"This is going to extend well into 2021, and it's going to have really lasting effects on nonprofits," she said. "Now is the year to give if you're able to."
Still, despite the uncertainty that so many nonprofits are facing, they're finding unique ways to offer their vital services to the community, even if their lights are off.
"We've definitely had a lot more crisis calls or emails from people in distress," Schandelmeier said of the LGBTQ community The Center serves.
"One of the great things about the Center is the ability for people just to come in and feel at home and feel safe to be themselves. And unfortunately, due to COVID," she said, "that's really been hurting."
Furlano said that through the Blue Stars, he's seen firsthand how difficult the pandemic has been for young adults, who he said are feeling isolated, especially musically — which he said brings the broader community a lot of joy — and that they're feeling a virtual fatigue.
"They are clambering for human interaction, to do things with their friends, do things with their peers again," Furlano said.
"So we're offering whatever support we can, to try to keep people engaged, not just with the Blue Stars, but with each other, and that they have friends, they have other people going through the same issues and problems," he said.
And at the St. Clare free clinic, where in the last month alone staff has helped uncover "undiagnosed chronic conditions far and wide," they've also been tackling COVID screening, testing and treatment to people who don't typically have ample access to health care.
"It's really so important for us right now to remain open and to thrive, because if we were to just shut down temporarily, that puts so much pressure on Mayo and Gundersen, and they're already bursting at the seams," Larsen said.
And even through their own battles, these nonprofits are hopeful the community extends a helpful hand to all those struggling this year.
"Everybody's struggling," Larsen said. "I think the need is so much different and so much greater than in years past. Think of your favorite nonprofit charities, but also think of your favorite businesses. Because we want everyone to survive and thrive when this is all over."
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.