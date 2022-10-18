La Crosse property owners to see increase in property values after city-wide revaluation

La Crosse property owners can expect to see their property value increase after the city’s Assessor’s Office completed a city-wide property revaluation.

Property owners will receive notices of their property value reassessment in the mail starting this week.

The revaluation brings the city into compliance with state statute which requires that all properties be assessed within 10% of market value once every five years. This means the values of properties in the city must fit within a range that matches the going rate for similar properties.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds said that property taxes are likely not to increase, even with the property value increase. At a Board of Estimates meeting in Sept., it was outlined that the budget would drop the city’s tax rate by nearly 19% next year.

Due to the new assessments, this doesn’t necessarily mean property owners will see this big of a decrease, but it may instead “rebalance” the higher values with lower taxes.

The last property revaluation was completed in 2019, where most values increased between 25-50%. Most recently in 2021, multi-unit homes or apartment buildings were reassessed, and 553 apartments saw an average increase in value of 36%.

Open Book Period is the time for residents to ask questions regarding revaluation. This period will run from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4. Open Book Hours are Monday-Thursday 8:30am-3:30pm and Friday 8:30am-12:00pm.

If you would like to discuss your property assessment, ask questions or to schedule an in person appointment, please call 608-789-7525.

If you would like to appeal your assessment to the Board of Review, you must submit an intent to appeal notice to the City Clerk no later than 10 am on Friday, Nov. 11. A completed Objection to Real Property Assessment form must also be submitted to the City Clerk no later than 12 p.m. on Monday Nov. 14. Late or incomplete forms could result in the Board of Review not reviewing your appeal, the city stated.