Live results: La Crosse area state Assembly races

Three Wisconsin state Assembly seats are up for grabs in the La Crosse area. Here are live preliminary results:
Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska (i) — 3,833 votes
Kevin Hoyer, R-West Salem — 4,019 votes
Leroy Brown II, I-West Salem — 161 votes
Jill Billings, D-La Crosse (i) — 3,475
Jerome Gundersen, R-La Crosse — 2,195
Josefine Jaynes, D-Readstown — 2,710 votes
Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua (i) — 4,042 votes
This story was updated at 10:05 p.m. and will be updated as more results are available.
