 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live results: La Crosse area state Assembly races
0 comments
top story

Live results: La Crosse area state Assembly races

Three Wisconsin state Assembly seats are up for grabs in the La Crosse area. Here are live preliminary results:

Assembly District 94

Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska (i) — 3,833 votes

Steve Doyle

Doyle

Kevin Hoyer, R-West Salem — 4,019 votes

Kevin Hoyer

Hoyer

Leroy Brown II, I-West Salem — 161 votes

Leroy Brown

Leroy Brown

Assembly District 95

Jill Billings, D-La Crosse (i) — 3,475

Jill Billings

Billings

Jerome Gundersen, R-La Crosse — 2,195

Jerome Gundersen mug

Gundersen

Assembly District 96

Josefine Jaynes, D-Readstown — 2,710 votes

Josefine Jaynes

Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua (i) — 4,042 votes

Loren Oldenburg

Oldenburg

This story was updated at 10:05 p.m. and will be updated as more results are available. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News