Final results: Four advance in Holmen School Board Primary

Only one candidate running for two seats on the Holmen School Board won't advance to the general election after Tuesday's primary results.

Four candidates out of five will now move on to the April 6 contest, where the top two will assume the open seats.

Candidate Chris Lau received the most support on Tuesday, capturing 868 votes and 29% of the turnout.

Jennifer Dieck followed with 27% of the vote, Jennifer Westlie with 18% and Amber Hackman with 17%. The remaining candidate, Jeffrey Powell, received 9% of the vote, and 264 tallies total.

Here are the final results from Tuesday's primary race for Holmen School Board, with six of six precincts reporting.

Candidate Votes Percentage Chris Lau 817 29.39% Amber Hackman 463 16.65% Jeffrey Powell 244 8.78% Jennifer Dieck 742 26.69% Jennifer C. Westlie 506 18.20%

This story was updated at 10:20 p.m. with final results.

