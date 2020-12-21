Local progressive group calls on officials to end homelessness by 2025

A local chapter of a progressive political group has launched a petition urging local officials to work to end homelessness in La Crosse County by 2025.
The petition, launched by Our Wisconsin Revolution-La Crosse Chapter, has a goal of 1,000 signatures from county residents, and as of Monday afternoon, had already collected nearly 300.
"We think 2025 is a reasonable target by which to get this done. When we need money to renovate the La Crosse Center, or build a new highway garage, we find it," said group member, Eric Timmons, in a statement. "Let's put the same focus on finding resources to end homelessness in our community."
The petition comes after weeks of debate between officials about providing shelter in the community as winter nears and the pandemic persists.
The group narrows in on officials from the city of La Crosse and La Crosse County, but calls on leaders from all municipalities within the county, saying local leaders should take on policy that provides permanent housing "unconditionally," and without requirements of things such as sobriety or social service participation.
"We support a true 'Housing First' policy, which holds as its goal ending homelessness, rather than hiding and managing it," the petition reads.
"Safe, dignified housing is not something that should be withheld for socially unacceptable behavior, nor should it be extended as a reward to be earned."
These policies should include a shelter system based on personal freedoms and autonomy, the group said in the petition, including things such as private rooms, access to support services, all with limited restrictions day-to-day living.
In this also includes developing a shelter system specifically for kids and young adults, the group encouraged, and said this issue's urgency is increasing due to the pandemic.
The petition calls for the city of La Crosse to abandon non-essential projects budgeted for 2021 to free up funding for shelter improvements — such as renovations to La Crosse City Hall, the group uses as an example — and urges La Crosse County to do similarly, as well as look towards its general reserve fund.
"This is an opportunity for our community to be an example to others by taking the bold steps needed to end homelessness, once and for all," the group said in the petition.
