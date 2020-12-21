Local progressive group calls on officials to end homelessness by 2025

A local chapter of a progressive political group has launched a petition urging local officials to work to end homelessness in La Crosse County by 2025.

The petition, launched by Our Wisconsin Revolution-La Crosse Chapter, has a goal of 1,000 signatures from county residents, and as of Monday afternoon, had already collected nearly 300.

"We think 2025 is a reasonable target by which to get this done. When we need money to renovate the La Crosse Center, or build a new highway garage, we find it," said group member, Eric Timmons, in a statement. "Let's put the same focus on finding resources to end homelessness in our community."

The petition comes after weeks of debate between officials about providing shelter in the community as winter nears and the pandemic persists.

The group narrows in on officials from the city of La Crosse and La Crosse County, but calls on leaders from all municipalities within the county, saying local leaders should take on policy that provides permanent housing "unconditionally," and without requirements of things such as sobriety or social service participation.