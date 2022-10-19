Local Wisconsin leaders urge state to change how local governments are funded

A coalition of local Wisconsin governments is asking the state Legislature to reconsider how municipalities are funded in order to address the revenue crisis that plagues cities and villages across the state.

“The state of Wisconsin will be debating its biennial budget beginning in January,” said Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities. “We would like to partner with the state to rebuild the sharing partnership, the financial sharing.”

On Wednesday morning, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities held a news conference to discuss the funding problems that cities and villages face and how they can be addressed by the state. The discussion occurred as a part of the league’s 124th annual conference held at the La Crosse Center.

The panel was composed of Deschane, Patrick Barlow, village president of Holmen, and Justin Nickels, mayor of Manitowoc and president of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.

Local governments are struggling to fund essential services such as street maintenance, police and fire departments, emergency medical services, snow plowing, parks, schools and more. The heart of the problem is due to how local governments are funded -- solely through property taxes and state or federal aid.

“Wisconsin is the only state that forces local governments and schools and technical colleges and counties and towns all onto the property tax,” Deschane said. “What we are saying is we need to diversify (city revenues), it shouldn't all be on the property tax.”

“Perhaps we could spread the burden of police, fire, EMS, snow plowing all those essential local services a little more fairly and not put them all on the backs of property taxes,” Deschane continued. “We are at the point where there is a serious concern about (cities) ability to continue to provide these services.”

This year, the state has a $4.3 billion budget surplus, a growth driven largely by increases in sales tax revenues. The League of Wisconsin Municipalities would like to see the surplus redistributed back to the cities.

Referendums are one tool local governments have turned to in order to compensate for the lack of revenue. In Holmen, there are two referendums on the ballot: one to increase its police and EMT forces and another for school improvements in infrastructure and technology. If these referendums pass, it will result in a $1.38 and $0.04 increase in the mill property tax rate, respectively.

“The important thing to know is that as our community continues to grow, that's the first year's impact,” Barlow said. “As more residents come and houses are built, that begins to be subdivided across all those residences. And so that's what we had to be very clear about so (citizens are) fully informed as they vote.”

“Nobody wants their property taxes to go up either, but that's the only solution that we have,” Nickels said. “We're saying we need to change the system of how we collect taxes because that is the only alternative; property values are going up all across the state.”

Nickels wants to improve the quality of life for Wisconsinites by developing parks, recreation and downtown areas.

“The essential services are core to our communities,” Nickels said. “But if we want to truly grow as a state, it really starts with providing places where people want to live.”

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities is a nonprofit organization of 190 cities and 415 villages across the state. It was created in 1898 to help Wisconsin cities and villages learn from one another, to train and inform the people elected to the cities and villages and to advocate on their behalf with the Legislature, governor and state agencies.

This evening at 6:30 p.m. there will be a public information session at the Holmen Public Library to discuss the referendums on the upcoming ballot.