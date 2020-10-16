Names for Grandad Bluff trails will honor Indigenous people, history of La Crosse

The Grandad Bluff trails have an official set of names, after the Board of Park Commissioners approved them Thursday night, and they pay tribute to La Crosse's unique history.

The names for each trail in the now-named "Gateway Trail System" were crafted by a board of citizens in the community leading up to the opening of the trails just last week, as well as a survey that went out to the public.

"We used a group of community members, various individuals and families to generate a list of names for the potential trails that were put up on the bluffs," said Jed Olson with Outdoor Recreation Alliance.

"So it wasn't just a map," said Robbie Young of the park commission, "but a community-involved naming process."

Two of the trail segments are named after native Ho-chunk words: "Xee xete," meaning mountain, and "Ni Tani," which means three rivers.

Two other trail segments are named "War Eagle," a steamboat that burned and sunk at the mouth of the Black River in 1870 and killed five people, which still lies at the bottom of the river to this day.

Other names include: