New all-abilities canoe launch opens at Veterans Freedom Park

An all-abilities canoe and kayak launch was installed at Veterans Freedom Park on La Crosse's North Side, just below the Clinton Street bridge.

The launch will allow individuals with varying abilities to better access the water, with railings and a raised launching pad that's easier to board a canoe or kayak from.

The new pad was made possible by the Mayo Clinic Health System Inclusive Health & Recreation Funding Award, the DNR Recreational Boating Facilities grant and Waterworks Docks and Boat Lifts Inc., the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0