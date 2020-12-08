Old Main: Twesme Family Award to honor student

Dorothy Twesme, retired G-E-T English teacher and librarian, has named the Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center in Galesville in her will to receive a bequest that will fund the “Twesme Family Past and Future Horizons Award” to a graduating high school senior who writes a paper that encourages reading about the past to envision the future.
The paper will recall that George Gale, who founded Galesville, Galesville University and Trempealeau County, read Sir Walter Scott’s nine volume biography of Sir Walter Scott at age 16 and continued reading as the foundation for his later work. The paper will also review the biography of someone important to the award candidate and offer a vision of what the candidate would like to accomplish in the future.
The award will be a $750 scholarship. G-E-T students who seek information about the award may contact high school guidance counselor Abby Fernan Harker. The winner will be named at a school event and the award will be presented to the winner at Old Main on Founders Day in Galesville.
Dorothy Twesme lives at the Las Ventanas Senior Living Community in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Twesme Family award will be funded from the bequest of Tom Twesme until the bequest from Dorothy is received. The award honors the family of Dorothy’s late husband, Albert L. Twesme; his parents, Albert T. and Lou Twesme, and their descendants.
Dorothy became very active with Ken Kopp and others in the founding of the present Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center during the earliest days of the Old Main restoration. She continues to express an active interest in Galesville, and the building and in program development at Old Main.
1941: Electric streetcar
1941: La Crosse VFW Drum Corps
1941: La Crosse Interstate Fair
1942: Kiddie Hour picnic
1942: Camp McCoy POW camp
1945: Longfellow School
1946: La Crosse YMCA
1947: School bus
1947: W.T. Grant
1948: The Ringling Bros. Circus
1948: Sears
1948: The Sias Isles Boat Livery
1948: Grand Hotel
1948: Centennial parade
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!