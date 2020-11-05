Onalaska re-tabulating absentee ballots after fifty ballots found incorrectly processed

The city of Onalaska is re-tabulating nearly 3,000 absentee ballots for one of its districts after a stack of ballots was found untabulated after election night.

"When reconciling unofficial election night results, it was discovered that a stack of 50 ballots were inadvertently determined to have been tabulated when they had not been," the city said in a statement.

"In the interest of the utmost transparency, the city of Onalaska has made the decision to re-tabulate the absentee ballots in District One," the city said.

All initial tally results are considered preliminary until an official canvass is completed, and local officials said this is an example of why tallies are checked multiple times.

"This is why results on election night are unofficial and municipalities are afforded the opportunities to double and triple check the accuracy," the city of Onalaska said.

On election night, the city of Onalaska reported that 2,809 absentee ballots were cast in its first district, which largely favored Democrats.

Of those ballots, 1,688 were cast for Vice President Joe Biden, 1,050 for President Donald Trump — a difference of 638 votes — and the remaining were cast for third party candidates and write-ins.