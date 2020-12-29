Poage Park ice rink opens Tuesday night

The ice skating rink in Poage Park on La Crosse’s South Side is set to open Tuesday night, kicking-off a season of skating and winter fun for the area.

Admission and skate rentals are free at the rink, which will be open most days through the winter, weather permitting. The rink opens at 4 p.m.

Masks are required inside the shelter near the ice rink, and there will not be concessions this year.

On weekdays, the rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., and on weekends or non-school days, from noon to 8 p.m.

The rink will be closed New Years Eve and New Years Day, but will open at noon on Jan. 2-3.

The city of La Crosse has two other outdoor rinks — at Riverside Park and Copeland Park Oktoberfest Shelter — and one indoor rink at the Green Island Ice Arena.

For more information or details on closures and ice conditions at any of the rinks throughout the season, visit the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department’s website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.