Potential presidential recount expected to cost La Crosse County $63,250

Dankmeyer said that if the recount occurs, it can give voters an extra peace of mind about the election results.

"Once the recount is done, we will be able to assure the voters in La Crosse County, just like we have after every other recount, that their vote was counted and there was no fraud," she said.

Locally, the 32nd state Senate district was bracing for a possible recount after Republican Dan Kapanke narrowly lost against Democrat Brad Pfaff by less than 1%, but officials confirmed the Kapanke team did not request the recount by deadline.

The Trump team has until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, a day after the final county canvass report, to request and pay for the recount, the WEC stated, which sent the team a letter informing them of the procedures.

The state of Wisconsin does not have automatic recounts, but if a candidate is losing within a 1% margin, a recount can be requested after the final tally is reported.

If a recount is requested and ordered, there is just a 13-day window for every county to begin and complete its recount, with a filing deadline of noon on Dec. 1, 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.