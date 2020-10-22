Potential traffic delays during Pettibone Haunted Mile this weekend

Officials are planning for potential traffic delays during this weekend’s drive-thru haunted house at Pettibone Park.

On Saturday, Oct. 24 from 5-9 p.m., two different groups will host the Pettibone Haunted Mile, a free, family-friendly, mile-long, drive-thru, outdoor haunted house.

Officials said that traffic heading northwest on U.S. HWY 14/61 from the Cass Street Bridge to South Pettibone Drive might experience traffic delays.

Those who plan to attend the event should follow the signage and adhere to the traffic control guidance when they arrive at the park.

Pettibone Park will also be closed starting 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 through 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 for the event.

If you go What: Pettibone Haunted Mile, drive-thru haunted house experience When: 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 Where: Pettibone Park Who: "Light scare" offered from 5-7 p.m., "heavy scare" offered from 7-9 p.m. How: The event is free, but participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate

