Recounted absentee ballots in Onalaska do little to tip election results

The city of Onalaska completed a re-tabulation of nearly 3,000 absentee ballots in one of its districts last Thursday after finding 50 had not been correctly processed, but it did little to nudge results in either direction.

Officials retabulated 2,859 absentee ballots in its first district after discovering a stack of 50 that had not been tabulated, it was announced last week. The process only took a little under six hours on Thursday, according to time stamps on reports.

Those 50 absentee ballots distributed nearly evenly for presidential elections, with 26 of them going for now President-elect Joe Biden, and 22 for President Donald Trump. The remaining votes were for third party or write-in candidates.

The district and city still voted overwhelmingly for Biden by nearly 900 votes.

In a state Senate race that already has the potential for a recount, the 50 ballots might have tipped the scales only slightly.