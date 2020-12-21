School board votes to phase police out of La Crosse schools

This includes working with La Crosse County Human Services and other local agencies to increase the amount of proactive social service resources available to students by July 1, 2021.

Heading into Monday night’s vote, some school board members had made clear their dissatisfaction with the phased-back approach, and wanted instead to discontinue the SRO program entirely, and some said those feelings remained.

“I look at this as an emergency,” said school board member Keonte Turner.

“That phased-out approach, I understand, we can’t — it took us so long to get here, we’ve got to rile it back a little bit, slowly,” Turner said. “But I just do see that not moving in an expedited way, we are still going to harm kids. Literally when we get back to school we’re still going to be doing them a disservice.”

“I really feel like we’ve damaged so many kids, that I do want to expedite the process, but I understand that we cannot,” he said.

Still, others liked the slow transition, calling it the “right first step,” and hopeful it will ensure support for students doesn’t slip through the cracks and help garner more support from the community over time.