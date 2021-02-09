School District of La Crosse issues correction to city's inaccurate tax flyer

The School District of La Crosse issued a statement Tuesday correcting a flyer that was sent by the city of La Crosse that inaccurately stated the district's and county’s tax levies increased.
The city mailed an annual tax insert to taxpayers that stated while the city’s tax levy decreased by around 1%, that the school district and La Crosse County’s taxes, incorrectly, increased more than fourfold.
City officials have taken responsibility for the flyer and are working to issue a correction to residents, but no indication of the origin for the incorrect information has yet been given.
In its statement Tuesday, La Crosse schools corrected the false data, specifically highlighting that despite the city flyer indicating the district increased its taxes by a large margin, it actually reduced its levy by about 4%, needing around $2 million less from taxpayers in 2020-2021 than the previous year.
In this instance, the tax levy is an estimate that local governments use to understand how much property taxes it will need to collect from residents for its upcoming budget.
The district also stated that its current tax levy, which has a mill rate of 9.98 — or the amount of tax per $1,000 of the assessed property value — is the lowest rate the district has ever estimated since “at least 1984.”
These rates resulted in taxpayers paying about $1 less per $1,000 of property value than last year, meaning the average $150,000 homeowner paid around $156 less this year, the statement said.
“The School District of La Crosse is committed to providing an excellent education for all students while being fiscally responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars,” the district said in its statement.
The mailer from the city received much criticism over the weekend, including a lengthy email response from La Crosse County Administrator Steve O’Malley, who expressed his disappointment in both the incorrect data and a possible motive behind comparing the tax districts.
In an email Monday, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat told the Tribune that while the flyer included “technical mistakes,” the “overriding premise remains true,” emphasizing that the city has maintained lower spending and lower taxes over his two terms as mayor.
“These are real dollars not adjusted for inflation. We did this while increasing levels of service in many departments and operations including police, code enforcement, housing, street repairs, parks and transit,” Kabat said in his email.
“Few other jurisdictions can make this same claim,” he said.
The city Finance Department told the Tribune it was working on an internal review with staff responsible for the flyers in the coming days.