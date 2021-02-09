School District of La Crosse issues correction to city's inaccurate tax flyer

The district also stated that its current tax levy, which has a mill rate of 9.98 — or the amount of tax per $1,000 of the assessed property value — is the lowest rate the district has ever estimated since “at least 1984.”

These rates resulted in taxpayers paying about $1 less per $1,000 of property value than last year, meaning the average $150,000 homeowner paid around $156 less this year, the statement said.

“The School District of La Crosse is committed to providing an excellent education for all students while being fiscally responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars,” the district said in its statement.

The mailer from the city received much criticism over the weekend, including a lengthy email response from La Crosse County Administrator Steve O’Malley, who expressed his disappointment in both the incorrect data and a possible motive behind comparing the tax districts.