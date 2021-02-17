Slightly higher voter turnout in La Crosse County for 2021 spring primary

Although local candidate for state superintendent Troy Gunderson was not one of the two winners on Tuesday, he did receive overwhelming support from his home Coulee Region.

Gunderson picked up 45% of the vote in La Crosse County, with 4,741 tallies. The next closest candidate was Jill Underly with 18% and 1,884 votes.

But overall, Gunderson only received 8% of the vote across the state.

Both Underly and Deborah Kerr will advance to the April 6 election.

Voters in the city of La Crosse turned out the strongest on Tuesday, with a majority of its precincts with double digit percentages. Ward 9 had the largest turnout of 34%, which is an area northeast of Downtown from roughly Madison Street north and 16th Street east.

Other communities saw average voter turnout for a spring primary. The town of Bangor had a 9% turnout, Barre with 8% and Burns with 7%.