State Sen.-elect Pfaff says he is 'uniquely situated' to bridge partisan gap

In less than one week, a new group of state legislators will be sworn in and begin work, including state Sen.-elect Brad Pfaff, who says he’s ready to “work together” in the new session.
Pfaff, who was elected in November to represent Wisconsin’s 32nd state Senate District, which covers parts of Monroe and Vernon and all of La Crosse and Crawford counties, campaigned on a theme of unification, and he plans to keep that same energy going while in office.
“The biggest issue that I heard from voters is that government doesn’t work ... that people are talking past each other and they’re not listening,” Pfaff told the Tribune. “And I think that people want more than that.”
Pfaff’s team said he is “uniquely situated” in the Senate because of the fabric of the 32nd District — representing a major city surrounded by a large rural community.
“I have the opportunity to bridge this rural-urban divide,” Pfaff said. “I want to be able to represent this district in a way that people are going to look back and say, well that makes sense, because that’s how the district is. That is why he votes the way he votes.
“This district has rolling hills, coulees and valleys, it has family farms, it has a very strong health care center in La Crosse, education is near and dear to the hearts of the people of this district.
“I believe that there’s more, quite frankly, that people agree on than disagree.”
Focusing on this complex urban-rural relationship will be front-and-center in his committee assignments, Pfaff said, adding many issues in the state are “holistic” in nature, and are connected.
Pfaff was tapped as ranking member of both the Senate Committees on Agriculture & Tourism, and on Utilities, Technology & Telecommunications.
Pfaff has a long history in the agriculture industry, but said leading that committee was also critical in making sure the state and Driftless Region’s tourism industry can bounce back after the pandemic.
“We do have to draw much more attention to what we can do to help our small business owners,” Pfaff said, noting that stopping the spread of the virus and equitable vaccine distribution were part of this front, as well.
For much of the 32nd District, its tourism industry is year-round, making it more resilient, Pfaff noted, saying, “We are well-equipped; we’re ready to go.”
But the district’s restaurant and hospitality sector may not bounce back as surely.
“We do need to make sure that we do what we can at the state level, working with the private sector, to make sure that there are the resources that are there for our small business owners, for those that own bed and breakfasts, the restaurants, the hospitality facilities, that they can weather through this,” Pfaff said.
Leading the Utilities, Technology & Telecommunications Committee will also be a feat, especially in attempts to bring broadband and internet to some of the district’s most rural areas, but Pfaff said it gives Western Wisconsin a seat at the table for technology development and clean energy, as well.
Pfaff will also serve on the Senate Committees for Economic & Workforce Development, Transportation & Local Government and Universities & Technical Colleges.
“It’s a very, very strong portfolio, and I have a real opportunity,” he said, “to best represent the people of this district.
But “bridging the gap,” will also look like working across the aisle in one of the most politically divided state legislatures in the country.
Pfaff, who has been in the crosshairs of the highly divided group before, said he’s hopeful with the election in the rearview, the politicians can get to work together.
“I want to move beyond just partisan, ideology food fights that are taking place,” Pfaff said. “And now I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy. I recognize that I’m the minority in the Wisconsin State Legislature. I recognize this process.”
“But I also believe that we can do better if we rise above,” he said.
In gearing up for the session, Pfaff said he’s already been in contact with some of his Republican colleagues, hopeful to start off on the right foot.
“I have had conversations with some members, especially those that are chairing the committee that I am apart of,” he said. “And it’s been very good.
“The thing is this, that they’re willing and ready to get to work come January. They recognize that there’s an awful lot that still needs to be done, and they have been very respectful and courteous to me,” he said.
On the topic of the pandemic, Pfaff said he hopes state leaders can work to pass legislation that supports small businesses.
Getting the vaccine distributed in an equitable and transparent way is also at the top of the list, Pfaff said. He noted he had not heard of when he and fellow legislators will be up to be innoculated, but hoped the vaccines would first make it to essential workers — including teachers, he noted — as well as the aging community.
Pfaff will join a group that has historically not worked well together, and which in the year of a pandemic and racial reckoning seldom met to take up new legislation or reform.
But facing a year of uncertainty as a state official, Pfaff said he’s also preparing to work for constituents, even if the body doesn’t meet as a whole.
“We’re gearing our office up. We will be there,” Pfaff said, saying he’ll be traveling and communicating virtually or safely with constituents throughout the year, as well, and relaying concerns to the body as a whole.
“I will be very, very accessible,” Pfaff said.
“We do, as a legislative body, we’ve got responsibilities,” he said, “and we have work to do, and we need to work together.”
"The biggest issue that I heard from voters is that government doesn't work ... that people are talking past each other and they're not listening. And I think that people want more than that."
Brad Pfaff