State Sen.-elect Pfaff says he is 'uniquely situated' to bridge partisan gap

“But I also believe that we can do better if we rise above,” he said.

In gearing up for the session, Pfaff said he’s already been in contact with some of his Republican colleagues, hopeful to start off on the right foot.

“I have had conversations with some members, especially those that are chairing the committee that I am apart of,” he said. “And it’s been very good.

“The thing is this, that they’re willing and ready to get to work come January. They recognize that there’s an awful lot that still needs to be done, and they have been very respectful and courteous to me,” he said.

On the topic of the pandemic, Pfaff said he hopes state leaders can work to pass legislation that supports small businesses.

Getting the vaccine distributed in an equitable and transparent way is also at the top of the list, Pfaff said. He noted he had not heard of when he and fellow legislators will be up to be innoculated, but hoped the vaccines would first make it to essential workers — including teachers, he noted — as well as the aging community.

Pfaff will join a group that has historically not worked well together, and which in the year of a pandemic and racial reckoning seldom met to take up new legislation or reform.