State Senate District 32: Live results in Pfaff v. Kapanke race

In initial reporting, Republican candidate Dan Kapanke is showing a narrow, early lead in the race for Wisconsin state Senate District 32 against Democrat opponent Brad Pfaff.

Kapanke currently leads with around 1,800 votes, according to initial reporting from the four counties that make up the 32nd District.

Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — 9,422 votes

Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse — 11,221 votes

About the race

The District 32 seat has been vacant since the spring, after former Sen. Jennifer Schilling, D-La Crosse announced she would not be seeking re-election and would end her term early.

Both Kapanke and Pfaff have political experience and have met on this same ticket before, in 2004, where Kapanke won by around 5%.

Kapanke held the seat until 2011 when he was recalled alongside several other lawmakers during Act 10. He has since tried to regain the seat to no prevail, as well as an unsuccessful race against Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, for his seat in the House.