 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Senate District 32: Pfaff and Kapanke race neck-and-neck
0 comments
top story

State Senate District 32: Pfaff and Kapanke race neck-and-neck

The race for Wisconsin state Senate District 32 between Democrat Brad Pfaff and Republican Dan Kapanke is neck-and-neck with the latest tally showing the two with a margin of just 43 votes.

As of 11 p.m. Kapanke currently leads with Pfaff trailing closely behind, according to reporting from the four counties that make up the 32nd District. None of the counties have reported a complete tally yet.

Here are the tallies:

Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — 9,422 votes

Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse — 11,221 votes

About the race

The District 32 seat has been vacant since the spring, after former Sen. Jennifer Schilling, D-La Crosse announced she would not be seeking re-election and would end her term early.

Both Kapanke and Pfaff have political experience and have met on this same ticket before, in 2004, where Kapanke won by around 5%.

Brad Pfaff mug

Pfaff

Kapanke held the seat until 2011 when he was recalled alongside several other lawmakers during Act 10. He has since tried to regain the seat to no prevail, as well as an unsuccessful race against Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, for his seat in the House.

Dan Kapanke

Republican candidate for state Senate District 32 and former Senator Dan Kapanke.

Pfaff formerly served on the La Crosse County Board, and under the Obama Administration as a state rep at the USDA, and most recently was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to serve as the head of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, but Republicans rejected the nomination.

This story was updated at 11 p.m. and will be updated as more results are available. 

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News