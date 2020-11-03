State Senate District 32: Pfaff and Kapanke race neck-and-neck

The race for Wisconsin state Senate District 32 between Democrat Brad Pfaff and Republican Dan Kapanke is neck-and-neck with the latest tally showing the two with a margin of just 43 votes.

As of 11 p.m. Kapanke currently leads with Pfaff trailing closely behind, according to reporting from the four counties that make up the 32nd District. None of the counties have reported a complete tally yet.

Here are the tallies:

Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska — 9,422 votes

Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse — 11,221 votes

About the race

The District 32 seat has been vacant since the spring, after former Sen. Jennifer Schilling, D-La Crosse announced she would not be seeking re-election and would end her term early.

Both Kapanke and Pfaff have political experience and have met on this same ticket before, in 2004, where Kapanke won by around 5%.

Kapanke held the seat until 2011 when he was recalled alongside several other lawmakers during Act 10. He has since tried to regain the seat to no prevail, as well as an unsuccessful race against Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, for his seat in the House.