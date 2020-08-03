Three Democrats compete to challenge Kapanke for Senate seat in Aug.11 primary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two newcomers and one longtime politician will face off in the Aug. 11 primary, hopeful to fill the seat that was recently vacated after Democrat Jennifer Shilling left for another job.

The winner will go on to face Republican Dan Kapanke, who is running unopposed in his own party. He has held the seat before, but was voted out of office in the recall elections after Act 10.

Here are the candidates and where they stand on the issues:

Brad Pfaff

"I did not see this opportunity coming," Pfaff said of his candidacy, adding that he received a lot of encouragement to run after Shilling stepped down.

Pfaff has a long history in politics, including serving under the Obama administration and previously running for Senate in 2004 against Kapanke.

Most recently, Pfaff served as Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture before Republicans voted him out, unhappy with his plans for farmer's mental health.

But this candidacy is about the future, Pfaff said, who is passionate about putting the divisiveness behind him, calling his approach to working together his top priority.

"I do not want to divide. I've never, ever wanted to divide," Pfaff said.