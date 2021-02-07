$2 million raised and spent for a $53,000-a-year job

In total, Pfaff raised and spent more than $1.5 million, according to campaign finance records, while Kapanke raised and spent more than $600,000, according to campaign finance records.

All for a job that pays $53,000 a year.

In 2012, the race for the seat in the 32nd Senate District, which runs along the Mississippi River from Prairie du Chien past La Crosse, drew a total of about $300,000 in campaign donations. Despite winning, Shilling was outraised by her opponent $170,000 to $128,000.

But in 2015, after court cases weakened state campaign finance law, the Republican-controlled state legislature further diluted restrictions on political donations.

Those events have left a gaping loophole in Wisconsin campaign finance law. While individuals are limited in what they can donate to a candidate, political parties are now free from campaign finance limits. Rich donors can give unlimited amounts to political parties, which can turn around and give unlimited sums to candidates. That’s how Pfaff was able to receive more than $1 million from his political party. By state law, an individual could only give him a maximum of $2,000.

