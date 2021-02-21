AARP again offering Community Challenge grants

AARP Wisconsin is inviting community organizations and local governments across the state to apply for the 2021 AARP Community Challenge grant program, now through April 14.

These grants will fund “quick-action” projects that spark change across Wisconsin and the entire country.

Now in its fifth year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand, or tens of thousands for larger projects.

“We are thrilled to bring this grant opportunity back to Wisconsin in 2021 and we encourage all eligible organizations to apply,” said AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson. “We’ve seen tangible results from the AARP Community Challenge grant program supporting communities in Wisconsin as they make quick changes and inspire long-term progress.”