This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: What will happen if another asteroid strikes the earth?
ANSWER: It could be bad, really bad. The last time a truly big asteroid struck the Earth was 65 million years ago. It created the Chicxulub Crater in Mexico, and it wiped out the dinosaurs. On average, scientists say, an asteroid that size will strike the Earth every 50 to 100 million years. A typical impact speed for meteorites and asteroids is around 18 miles per second or about 65,000 mph.
Let’s take your colossal size asteroid that is six miles across. That’s a small one compared to the largest asteroid in the Asteroid Belt. Asteroids are small, rocky bodies that orbit the sun in between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. There are more than 20,000 known asteroids. They are irregularly shaped and vary in size from a radius of .62 miles to several hundred miles. Ceres is a giant among giants at 580 miles across.
A six-mile diameter asteroid will not be slowed down by the atmosphere. It will drive right through the atmosphere and smack the Earth. It doesn’t matter if it hits land or ocean. The impact will turn the asteroid to vapor and create a crater 50 to70 miles across. Large amounts of debris will be thrown up. Some rocks will be thrown so fast and so high they will go in orbit around the Earth. Most rubble will rain back on Earth, heating the atmosphere to the temperature of an oven and cooking anything that is not underground. Forest fires will be triggered.
The soot from forest fires and dust from impact will remain in the atmosphere for a year or two, blocking sunlight. Most plant life will die. Countless species of animals will be extinguished due to lack of food. That includes us humans. It’s not a pretty picture.
An asteroid 200 feet in diameter has the amount of energy equal to the largest nuclear bombs made today, about 25 to 50 megatons. An asteroid like this would flatten reinforced concrete buildings five miles from ground zero. It would completely destroy most major cities in the United States.
Let's go with an asteroid the size of a house hitting the Earth at 30,000 mph. It would have an amount of energy roughly equal to the bomb that fell on Hiroshima, around 20 kilotons. An asteroid like this would flatten reinforced concrete buildings up to half a mile from ground zero and flatten wooden structures perhaps a mile and a half from ground zero. It would do extensive damage to any city.
Project NEAR (Near Earth Asteroid Rendezvous) was a spacecraft launched by NASA in February 1996. Its goal was to explore the asteroid Eros. Eros is potato-shaped, 21 miles long and eight miles wide. It rotates every five hours and orbits the sun as one of thousands of asteroids in the asteroid belt. NEAR was designed to orbit the Eros asteroid and eventually land on it. It started its orbit in February 2000.
NEAR orbited Eros for almost a year, measuring the asteroid's gravity, photographing the asteroid, mapping, and making chemical measurements of the surface. The NEAR spacecraft was equipped with solar panels to provide electrical power. A rocket engine and thrusters allowed it to maneuver into various orbits.
NEAR was only designed to orbit Eros and it did so for a year. Then it was supposed to crash into the surface. Because all of its scientific objectives had been accomplished, NEAR's scientists decided to try to land the spacecraft rather than let it crash into the surface of Eros. NEAR was never designed to land as it was not equipped with landing legs. The landing procedure would allow scientists to test complex maneuvers for a spacecraft, as well as get close-up pictures of the surface. NEAR soft-landed on Eros on February 12, 2001. The pictures sent back allowed scientists to see objects as small as four inches in diameter.
Both the Earth and Moon have been hit many times by asteroids and meteorites. One of the best-known impact craters is the Barringer Crater, also called Meteor Crater, near Winslow, Arizona. It was created 50,000 years ago by a 160 foot-diameter nickel-iron meteorite hitting Earth at a speed of eight miles per second (29,000 miles per hour). The crater created is about three-fourths of a mile across. The area at that time was open grassland with woodlands inhabited by wooly mammoths and giant ground sloths. They have a beautiful Visitors Center and you can walk around the rim and hike down into Barringer Crater.
Movies have dealt with asteroid, meteorite, or comet impacts several times. Deep Impact, Armageddon, and Lucifer’s Hammer are a few of the well-known films.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.