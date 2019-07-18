This week’s question was asked by Kirsten Schmidt, eighth grade, Queen of the Apostles Elementary School.
QUESTION: What causes lightning?
ANSWER: Lightning is one of nature’s most awesome, beautiful, and deadliest phenomena. Lightning is an electric current caused by a static discharge. In a thunderstorm, raindrops and frozen bits of water make contact and rub against each other, and soon the clouds are filled with electric charges. It’s very similar to a person shuffling across the room in bare feet and touching a metal doorknob. A tiny lightning bolt jumps from hand to doorknob.
Negative charges form at the bottom of clouds and positive charges accumulate at the top of clouds. Like charges repel each other. Negative and negative charges repel. Positive and positive charges repel.
The ground beneath a cloud will become positively charged because the negative charges in the ground under the cloud are driven away or repelled by the negatively charged cloud. The term for this event is called “charging by induction.”
Now we have a “negative” cloud sitting above a “positive” ground. Unlike charges attract. A charge concentrates or builds up on anything that is sticking up, such as a tree, mountain, fishing pole or person.
A tiny leader stroke goes up from these sharpened points, and a huge charge comes down from the cloud. That is the bright lightning flash that we see. The average lightning bolt carries 30,000 amperes of current. In comparison, a typical toaster uses 10 amps. The air is heated to over 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
Thunder is actually a compression wave. The heated air molecules cause a rapid expansion of air. The air molecules move rapidly and push against air molecules next to them, which knocks against the next air molecules and so on, until the wave reaches our eardrum and pushes on it. It is not much different than a row of dominoes set up, the air molecules acting as dominos and something will set one domino to fall and the rest tumble.
The light flash we see travels at the speed of light, or 186,000 miles a second, almost instantaneously. The sound from lightning, or thunder, moves 1,100 feet per second. Light moves about a million times faster than sound. It takes sound five seconds to travel a mile. You want to know how far away the lightning is from you? Count the time between flash and thunder and divide by five to get the distance in miles.
Lightning kills about 30 people every year in the United States. Most of the deaths are caused by people doing outdoor recreational activities such as fishing, camping and playing golf. One of the safest places to be is inside a metal car or inside your house, away from the window.
Lightning takes on different colors depending on the weather conditions, clouds, moisture content of the air, and how far away the lightning flash occurs. White lightning is an indication of very low humidity. White lightning is often spotted out West, especially in the desert regions. Most forest fires are started with this type of lightning.
Yellow or orange lightning is observed when there is a lot of dust in the air. Yellow-orange lightning is also seen if the lightning is far on the horizon. And for the same reason that the sun or moon appears reddish orange when it is on the horizon. The shorter wavelengths of blue and green are scattered by water vapor, pollutants and dust in the air. All that is left to reach the eye are the longer waves of red, yellow, and orange. The presence of hail in clouds will make lightning appear blue. A lot of rain in a thunderstorm will allow the lightning to take on a reddish tint.
The color of the bolt is also influenced by how hot it is. The hotter the lightning, the more it will be to the blue-white color. A cooler bolt will side with the reddish color, and is the same idea as heating a filament, a horseshoe or any type of metal.
Both thunder and artillery can exhibit the phenomena known as an “acoustic shadow.” During the bloody clash at Gettysburg from July 1-3, 1863, people more than 150 miles distance in Pittsburgh reported hearing the thunder of cannons, while farm families a few miles down the road from the battle site heard absolutely nothing.
There were telegraph communications at the time of the Civil War, but lines were not strung all over and the fastest method of battlefield communication was by horse and rider. If commanders could not hear the sounds of battle, they relied largely on cavalry. Cavalry was the eyes and ears of both Union and Confederate Armies. But J.E.B Stuart was off on his own and did could provide Gen. Robert E. Lee with the strength and movements of Union troops.
One of Lee’s corps commanders, Gen. Richard Ewell, heard cannon fire on the first day of battle and was ordered to move his troops on the second day, July 2, when he heard artillery. Ewell did not hear any cannon fire from Gen. James Longstreet’s position and was delayed, until a courier rode up on his horse and delivered the orders. Historians think an acoustic shadow might have been involved and very well could have affected the outcome of the Battle of Gettysburg. The prized high ground of Culp’s Hill and Cemetery Ridge fell to the federal troops and proved decisive the next day, July 3.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
If your question appears in this column, you will receive a free Value Meal from McDonald’s and a coupon from Pizza Hut.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.