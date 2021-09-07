Baldwin, Colleagues visit Fort McCoy

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, (D-Wisconsin), visited Fort McCoy Tuesday to tour the facilities and receive a briefing on Afghan evacuee operations, planning, and medical processing by federal personnel with Operation Allies Welcome.

Baldwin was joined by Reps. Mark Pocan and Ron Kind, State Sens. Brad Pfaff and Jeff Smith, and State Reps. Katrina Shankland, Jodi Emerson, and Samba Baldeh.

Following the visit, Baldwin released the statement below:

“I was glad to have the opportunity to visit Fort McCoy today to meet with military leaders and personnel about Afghan evacuee resettlement efforts and Operation Allies Welcome. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone working around the clock at Fort McCoy to aid this mission. I have the utmost confidence that the work being done at Fort McCoy will ultimately lead to a safe, successful transition for our Afghan allies.