You might be surprised to learn that falls are not a normal part of aging. Nonetheless, they do occur.

More than half of all falls occur at home. Falls most often occur in living areas where people spend the most time. Falls are also the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older.

Unfortunately, hip fractures, broken bones and head injuries can result from falls. Taking four or more medications increases your risks for falls. Even if no major injury occurs from a fall, it can still cause the injured person to become fearful, unsteady or depressed, which makes it more difficult for them to stay active.

According to the CDC, other conditions that make you more likely to fall include: lower body weakness, vitamin D deficiency, difficulties with walking and balance and foot pain and/or poor footwear. Most falls are caused by a combination of risk factors. If you do fall, you should tuck and roll. Do not outstretch your arms.

The good news is that fall-related injuries are usually preventable. Exercising to increase your strength, flexibility, and balance is one step you can take. It’s important to manage your medications properly. Make sure your doctor is aware of all medications you take, prescription and nonprescription. Having your vision checked annually and corrected if needed is also essential. Making your living environment safer is another vital step to take.

There are many simple and inexpensive ways to make your home safer. You can add better lighting or improve the existing lighting that you already have. You can ensure that you have secure stair rails. In addition keep your eyes open for fall hazards in and around your home or residence. Look for obstructed pathways as well as unsafe steps and handrails. Remove loose or uneven area rugs that are trip or slip hazards.

There are additional things you can do to make your bathroom safer as well. Due to slippery and hard surfaces, few soft or padded areas and the need to pivot, crouch, or turn to move around in cramped spaces, bathrooms are notorious for falls hazards. Install a taller toilet, add a raised toilet seat, or use a three-in-one commode chair which is height adjustable and can be placed directly over the existing toilet. Add grab bars near the toilet to assist with the motion of sitting to standing. Sit for all or part of your shower by adding a shower chair. Use a handheld shower head to minimize reaching. Also, use a non-skid bathmat or bath strips in the tub, and make sure that any rugs are non-skid. Install grab bars near and within the shower/tub area.

If you have a medical condition it’s recommended that you take action by obtaining advice on home safety tailored to your personal needs and/or consider consulting an occupational therapist. The OT can assist by looking at your specific environment, understanding how you live, and assessing the individual factors such as mobility that might impact the way you move about in your environment.