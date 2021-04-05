Crash in Fountain City sends two to hospital with severe and life-threatening injuries

A car crash in Fountain City late Monday morning sent two people to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries and shut down a portion of Hwy. 35 for several hours.

According to a statement from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of 35 and Hwy. 95 at around 11:15 a.m. when a log truck traveling west lost control, went through the intersection and collided with a vehicle traveling north.

The sheriff’s office gathered from witnesses in the area that the 1987 Ford semi-truck was seen traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

Witnesses said the truck appeared unable to stop before striking the other vehicle—identified as a 2000 Ford Explorer—pushing it through a cement barrier and forcing it into a spillway where it got wedged on its side.

The semi—driven by a 57-year-old man from Durand, Wisconsin—was reported to have continued moving after striking the Explorer—driven by a 46-year-old woman from Buffalo City, Wisconsin—before going down a small embankment, which forced the truck on its side and become wedged under a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad bridge, the sheriff’s office stated.