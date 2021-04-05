 Skip to main content
Crash in Fountain City sends two to hospital with severe and life-threatening injuries
Crash in Fountain City sends two to hospital with severe and life-threatening injuries

Crash in Fountain City

The crash in Fountain City Monday morning left both vehicles involved barely recognizable. Both drivers had to be extricated from their respective vehicles before they were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries. 
Crash in Fountain City - 2

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a 2000 Ford Explorer (pictured above) was traveling north on Hwy. 35 when a westbound 1987 Ford semi-truck traveling at a high rate of speed lost control and struck them. The driver of the Explorer sustained life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. The driver of the semi sustained serious injuries and was also taken to Gundersen. 

A car crash in Fountain City late Monday morning sent two people to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries and shut down a portion of Hwy. 35 for several hours.

According to a statement from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of 35 and Hwy. 95 at around 11:15 a.m. when a log truck traveling west lost control, went through the intersection and collided with a vehicle traveling north.

The sheriff’s office gathered from witnesses in the area that the 1987 Ford semi-truck was seen traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

Witnesses said the truck appeared unable to stop before striking the other vehicle—identified as a 2000 Ford Explorer—pushing it through a cement barrier and forcing it into a spillway where it got wedged on its side.

The semi—driven by a 57-year-old man from Durand, Wisconsin—was reported to have continued moving after striking the Explorer—driven by a 46-year-old woman from Buffalo City, Wisconsin—before going down a small embankment, which forced the truck on its side and become wedged under a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad bridge, the sheriff’s office stated.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles, with the Buffalo City woman being taken by helicopter to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and the Durand man being taken to Winona Health, and then subsequently transferred to Gundersen, with serious injuries.

As a result of the crash, portions of Hwy. 35 were shut down for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office along with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Assisting agencies include the Fountain City Fire Department, Fountain City First Responders, Winona Area Ambulance Service, Scenic Valley Ambulance, Alma Area Ambulance, Tri-Community Fire Department, Arcadia Fire Department, Winona Fire Department, Trempealeau County Emergency Management, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Agencies who assisted with rerouting traffic include the Buffalo County Highway Department, Trempealeau County High Department, Winona Police Department, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office and Arcadia Police Department.

