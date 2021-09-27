Gen. VanHerck visits Task Force McCoy

Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, visited Task Force McCoy at Fort McCoy on Sunday.

The Department of Defense through U.S. Northern Command, supporting the Department of Homeland Security, is temporarily providing medical screening, transportation, lodging and general support at eight DoD installations for up to approximately 65,000 special immigrant visa applicants, their families, and other Afghan personnel.

All of the Afghan evacuees have gone through a multi-layer screening and vetting process involving biometric and biographic screenings before permitted entry into the United States.

“This is my second visit to this task force and I am impressed with how well the interagency team is working together to ensure our Afghan guests, as well as the personnel supporting the mission, feel safe, secure and respected,” said VanHerck. “Building and maintaining a small city under emergency conditions is no easy task and the team at Task Force McCoy is doing a remarkable job.”

Fort McCoy, as a training base for roughly 125,000 service members from all military branches and as mobilization site, had pre-existing infrastructure to support Afghans through the pathway to resettlement. Existing dining facilities, billeting, recreational facilities, religious areas and other structures designed to support large military units coming to the installation before a deployment are being utilized to support the Afghans who are temporarily residing there

“As of today, we are supporting approximately 12,600 of our Afghan partners at Fort McCoy,” said VanHerck. “Those I met and spoke with throughout the day are appreciative of our support and eager to begin their lives in America.”

In addition to speaking with Afghan guests, VanHerck met with representatives from government agencies, non-governmental organizations and volunteers who are supporting the operation. VanHerck has visited seven of the eight task forces to see operations firsthand and to hear directly about the conditions.

Task Force McCoy remains focused on enabling the Afghan guests to complete requirements for parole such as medical screenings and vaccinations. On Sept. 16, the Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) team from Task Force McCoy conducted a vaccination campaign to administer vaccinations for measles, mumps, and rubella and varicella (chickenpox). More than 97% of eligible Afghan guests on the installation received vaccinations.

Team Rubicon, the Salvation Army and other organizations are supporting Operation Allies Welcome. The organizations have received many donations of winter clothing, including shoes and coats for colder weather. Afghans have the opportunity to select clothing, blankets, and other useful items for themselves and their families from the donations.

“This mission is a whole-of-nation response effort and the U.S. Northern Command team is honored to support it.” VanHerck said. “Our top priority remains providing a safe and secure environment for our guests, and the personnel supporting the mission, to enable the completion of the Afghan evacuees’ immigration process in order to transition into their new lives in the United States.”

