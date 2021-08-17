Gov. Evers on refugee reception efforts at Fort McCoy: 'Wisconsin is ready to assist'

Gov. Tony Evers today released the following statement regarding Afghanistan refugee reception efforts at Fort McCoy:

“Many Afghan people now fleeing their homes have bravely contributed to work in Afghanistan over the past two decades. Just as they protected us in serving our country and helped keep our troops safe, we owe it to them to protect and keep them safe.

“We have been in contact with federal partners about resettlement efforts for Afghan people who are seeking refuge at Fort McCoy. As we learn more information, Wisconsin is ready to assist these efforts and help these individuals who served our country and are now seeking refuge.

“We also know some Wisconsinites who served in Afghanistan alongside these allies—as well as some of those who have sought safety in our state previously—may be experiencing trauma and anxiety as they watch these events unfold. We are thinking of them and are reminded today and in the days ahead to offer each other support, patience, and kindness and treat one another with empathy, respect, and compassion.”

