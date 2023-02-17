Two area students have received scholarships connected with the University of Wisconsin-Stout. The Stout University Foundation awarded the Esther and Herman Kolbenschlag Endowed Scholarship to Suzi McLendon of Norwalk and Melvin LeRoy Anderson Scholarship to Hunter Neumann of Warrens.

Two students received bachelor of science degrees after the summer 2022 session from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Isaac Klema of Tomah received a degree in recreation management, and Maggie Lass received a degree in public health.

Three Tomah students received scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2022-23 academic year. Ryan Bernhardt and James Kelley were named Chancellor Scholars, and Nihayet Saleh won a scholarship from the Boyajian Family Trust.

Cade Peterson of Tomah was named to the University of Minnesota-Duluth spring 2022 Dean's List. He is a biology major.

Adrian Degenhardt of Norwalk was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Honors List for the 2022 fall quarter. Degenhardt is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in biomedical rngineering. Undergraduate students who have earned a grade-point average of 3.2 or higher qualify for the Honors List.

Maria Stefanski of Tomah has earned a master of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She earned the degree from the college of health sciences.

Nine students from Tomah have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Honored were Tyler Appleby, Ryan Bernhardt, Hope Carlson, Gianna DiGennaro, James Kelley, Char Luebke, Lillianah Tejeda, Logan Voss and Evan Westpfahl. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.