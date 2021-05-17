In Tomah, The Shed becomes a destination

Von Haden has worked hard to create a welcoming atmosphere, and, with a background in special events and decor, she wants her farm and The Shed to become a destination where folks can come visit and unwind on a Saturday afternoon.

Her husband, Gary, raises the crops and heifers and can be seen driving a tractor around and tending to the farm.

The Shed is kid-friendly and Von Haden welcomes families to stop by. Next to the shop and garden center there is a shaded, open air corn crib which Kathy has converted into a play area and lounge. The farm is surrounded by scenic hills and pastures, with free range and fenced farm animals all around, and there’s even cold drinks and snacks in the fridge for customers to enjoy.

With The Shed, Von Haden has taken her love of gardening, decorating, antiquing, picking and repurposing and has created a unique and scenic shopping experience. Look for garden plants, hanging baskets, flowers, veggies, potted succulents and rustic outdoor decor outside. Picture framed art, antique furniture, handmade wine racks, signs, wire baskets, rolling pins, vintage glassware, Kathy’s colorful wreaths, copper pots, galvanized steel, old barn wood, enamelware, locally made country decor and more inside.