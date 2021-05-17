In Tomah, The Shed becomes a destination

The out-of-towner and the local tourist alike will find something to enjoy at The Shed, located in the heart of Amish country in Tomah.
Originally built as a veggie shed for Kathy Von Haden’s famous homegrown veggies to await CSA or veggie bag pickups from loyal customers, it soon became that and more. Customers and friends began asking about Kathy’s famous wreaths, antiques and rustic handmade decor. Folks also called her when they had old things they no longer had use for but couldn’t quite throw away, like old milk pails and push carts.
“I love to make old things new again,” Von Haden explains.
Her long time builder, friend and fellow “upcycler” Tammy Dvorak chimes in, laughing, “We’ve been pickin’ since way before pickin’ was cool!”
Von Haden is also known for her community involvement. She has hosted fundraisers for local causes, welcoming neighbors and vendors to bring the community together to help one another. She also winters her succulents at Tomah High School, where students learn about propagation with the plants, and sell the plant babies at annual plant sales to raise money for the greenhouse program.
“It’s really a win-win,” she says.
Once a dairy farm that still raises crops, heifers and chickens, the mood is friendly, warm and welcoming at The Shed. It seems like there is always a friend — whether human, furry or feathered — nearby.
Von Haden has worked hard to create a welcoming atmosphere, and, with a background in special events and decor, she wants her farm and The Shed to become a destination where folks can come visit and unwind on a Saturday afternoon.
Her husband, Gary, raises the crops and heifers and can be seen driving a tractor around and tending to the farm.
The Shed is kid-friendly and Von Haden welcomes families to stop by. Next to the shop and garden center there is a shaded, open air corn crib which Kathy has converted into a play area and lounge. The farm is surrounded by scenic hills and pastures, with free range and fenced farm animals all around, and there’s even cold drinks and snacks in the fridge for customers to enjoy.
With The Shed, Von Haden has taken her love of gardening, decorating, antiquing, picking and repurposing and has created a unique and scenic shopping experience. Look for garden plants, hanging baskets, flowers, veggies, potted succulents and rustic outdoor decor outside. Picture framed art, antique furniture, handmade wine racks, signs, wire baskets, rolling pins, vintage glassware, Kathy’s colorful wreaths, copper pots, galvanized steel, old barn wood, enamelware, locally made country decor and more inside.
Though folks have been known just to pop in for a dozen eggs or to pick up their CSA box, there is so much to see that a family could easily spend an afternoon exploring, shopping and visiting. As Anne, who was visiting the area from St Louis, said, “When you shop handmade, you bring home a story, an experience, not just some mass produced thing in a box!”
The Shed is located at 9998 Elk Road, Tomah, and is open spring, summer and fall. Check out The Shed on Facebook to hear about special events, hours and happenings.