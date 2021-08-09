 Skip to main content
Kiwanis Club of Sparta marks 100 years
Kiwanis Club of Sparta marks 100 years

Volunteers of the Kiwanis Club of Sparta

The Kiwanis Club of Sparta is celebrating its 100 year anniversary.

Among its local projects, the club awards five scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to high school seniors. “Lids for Kids” is a partnership with Mayo Health Clinic and Brenengen Auto where the club has given out more than 3,188 bike helmets since 2005.

The club supports the Sparta Free Library, the Sparta Aquatic Center, the Boys and Girls Club, the Cops-n-Kids Reading Program, Brighter Tomorrows, the Ecumenical Food Pantry, Boy and Girls Scouts in its other projects, and many other programs throughout the area.

On Aug. 25, in Evans-Bosshard Park during the Concert in the Park series, the Kiwanis Club will sell concessions during The Pat Waters Band from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

The club is offering a smoked pork sandwich on a pretzel bun, cole slaw, pickle, and chips for a price of $8.You can pre-purchase tickets from the Sparta Chamber of Commerce, Citizens First Bank,WCOW, Eddie’s Convenience Store, or during the August 11 and August 18 concerts. 

All the proceeds from this sale benefit the local youth and community.

Any questions may be directed to the Kiwanis Club of Sparta email at SpartaKiwanis2020@gmail.com.

