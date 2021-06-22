1st Community Credit Union donates funds to animal shelters in Sparta, Tomah

In celebration of National Pet Month, 1st Community Credit Union recently donated $1,430 to local animal shelters on behalf of their newest members.

The credit union made a commitment to donate $10 to a local animal shelter for each new membership account opened at the credit union during May. As a result, the Monroe County Animal Shelter and Associated Society/Animal Protection Shelter in Sparta each received a check for $320, Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter in Tomah received a check for $400, and $390 was donated to the Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska.

“1st Community Credit Union is dedicated to serving the needs of local community organizations as well as serving the financial needs of our members. We recognize that our members are animal lovers, and we’re honored to be donating these funds to help the local shelters, whose volunteers are providing such an important service within the communities we serve.” said Jon Cook, 1st CCU’s marketing manager.

1st Community Credit Union was formed in 1961 and has three branches and a student branch located in Sparta, West Salem and Tomah.

