 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1st Community Credit Union donates funds to animal shelters in Sparta, Tomah
0 Comments

1st Community Credit Union donates funds to animal shelters in Sparta, Tomah

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In celebration of National Pet Month, 1st Community Credit Union recently donated $1,430 to local animal shelters on behalf of their newest members.

The credit union made a commitment to donate $10 to a local animal shelter for each new membership account opened at the credit union during May. As a result, the Monroe County Animal Shelter and Associated Society/Animal Protection Shelter in Sparta each received a check for $320, Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter in Tomah received a check for $400, and $390 was donated to the Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska.

“1st Community Credit Union is dedicated to serving the needs of local community organizations as well as serving the financial needs of our members. We recognize that our members are animal lovers, and we’re honored to be donating these funds to help the local shelters, whose volunteers are providing such an important service within the communities we serve.” said Jon Cook, 1st CCU’s marketing manager.

1st Community Credit Union was formed in 1961 and has three branches and a student branch located in Sparta, West Salem and Tomah.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

GRADUATES AND HONORS

Western Technical College has announced its President’s List for the 2021 spring semester. To be included on the President’s List, students mu…

News

New minimum tobacco age is 21

Approximately 1,300 people die every day in the United States from smoking-related diseases. Studies have shown that almost all adult smokers …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News