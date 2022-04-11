1st Community Credit Union Holds 61st Annual Meeting

1st Community Credit Union held its 61st annual meeting on March 28 at Sparta American Legion Post 100 in Sparta.

The 48 member-owners attending the meeting elected two directors, Douglas Allen and Nicholas Greenwell, to three-year terms on the Board of Directors. They join board members Scott Herrman, Phil Yahnke, Doug Billings, Wendy Whitehead and Joe Belling.

Chairman Wendy Whitehead reported on the credit union’s growth in 2021, which brought assets to over $223 millio. 1st CCU’s new Tomah branch continues to grow, and a property in Holmen was purchased in 2021 with an eye toward expansion in future years.

Overall during 2021 the credit union increased loans by 19%. 1st Community Credit Union has loaned over $1.5 billion since it was organized in 1961. Treasurer Scott Herrman reported on the credit union’s financial condition. President Brad Bauges spoke about the credit union’s current projects, including the addition of online account opening and upcoming enhancements to online banking, mobile banking and online lending. He also stressed 1st CCU’s commitment to volunteerism and community involvement by the employees and board members. More than 900 hours of community involvement were logged by staff during the past fiscal year.

Josh Roberts, vice president of system collaboration & development for the Wisconsin Credit Union League, was the guest speaker. Roberts spoke about the current state of credit unions in Wisconsin, and he praised 1st CCU for their unprecedented growth during 2021. Roberts also spoke about all Wisconsin credit unions’ dedication to meeting challenges such as cyber security, talent retention, and succession planning.

Bauges announced that Mark Mulder and Terri Lenselink are stepping down from the board, and he recognized them for their years of service. Mulder has served on the board since 1995, and Linselink has served since 2013.

Sandy Anderson, vice-president of human resources, presented Cora Jothen, accounting manager, with the 2021 Outstanding Service Award. Anderson also recognized several staff members for their combined 110 years of service: Diana Mack, 30 years; Barb Burnham, 20 years; Shelly Sawvell, 15 years; Scott Herrman, 10 years on the board; Leianna Melde, 10 years; Sue Stellick, 10 years; Kyle Bahl, five years; Jodi Lovgren, five years; and Brad Bauges five years.

Following the annual meeting, a re-organizational meeting was held to elect the officers of the board.

