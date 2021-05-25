 Skip to main content
2 Illinois men dead after semis collide in Monroe County
top story

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

Two Illinois men are dead after two semi trucks collided Tuesday on Interstate 90-94 in Monroe County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a report that a semi had crashed into another semi and that one of them had rolled over. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was found trapped inside the cab with life-threatening injuries. He was transported by air to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, where he was pronounced dead.

The State Patrol is withholding the identity of the victims pending notification of family.

The crash blocked both eastbound lanes of the Interstate for nearly 12 hours. Traffic was rerouted on Hwy. 12-16 between Tomah and Oakdale until the wreckage was cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

